Parking charge hike would 'kill' Metro: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the decision to hike the Delhi Metro parking charge would "kill" the Metro and "increase pollution".

"First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro and increase congestion and pollution on roads. Sad," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also attacked the hike.

"Metro increased parking charges by 50 per cent. Earlier increased fares by 100 per cent. God knows who is advising Delhi Metro," he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) was formed in 1995 with equal equity participation of the Central government and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.