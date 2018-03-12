Parl. adjourned over Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned after uproar over the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

While the upper house has been adjourned till 2 PM, the proceedings in lower house has been adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party MPs are protesting in the Parliament complex over the same issue.

TDP MP Y.S. Chowdary even gave Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha.

On a similar note, Trinamool Congress MPs are also protesting in the premises over electoral reforms and gave notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 168 over a discussion on PNB loan scam.

Aam Aadmi Party also gave notice in Rajya Sabha over a short discussion on sealing in Delhi. The party MPs have been protesting in the Parliament since the second half of budget session began earlier this month. The BJP and its Andhra ally TDP have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19. While the TDP has been alleging that the Centre neglected the state in the budget, the BJP rejected the charges and said the Centre not only fulfilled all its obligations but also went out of its way to help the state. Last week, on the direction of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Y.S. Chowdary submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)