Parliament attack anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the bravehearts of the 2001 at the Parliament House on its 16th Anniversary.

Leaders from the BJP, the Congress and other parties came together along with Prime Minister Modi to pay tribute.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi along with other ministers were also present.

On December 13, 2001 in a horrific incident, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident. The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. Extensive investigations revealed the involvement of four accused namely Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, SAR Geelani and Navjot Sandhu. (ANI)