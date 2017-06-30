Parliament lights up as politicos arrive for midnight GST rollout

[India], June. 30 (ANI): The Parliament lit up in its full glory on Friday night, as politicians including the Centre's top brass and ally parties gathered ahead of the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari arrived to the Central Hall to witness this anticipated moment.

Speaking to ANI here from the premises of the Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the country is moving towards a revolutionary reform.

"This is a moment when the country is moving towards a revolutionary reform. We were expecting opposition parties to attend the meeting. In the beginning people might face some problems. But in the long run, they will see the benefits of this," Naqvi said. Meanwhile, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We wanted that there should be no politics on this. This was passed in Lok Sabha with full consensus. Everyone should have step forward for the welfare of the country." The most anticipated tax reform for the Indian economy will be rolled out from midnight tonight from the historic Central Hall of Parliament. However, the Congress and the Left parties have decided to skip the launch. (ANI)