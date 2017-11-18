Parliament stand on PoK can't be negated: Khurshid

[India], Nov. 18 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that the Parliament stand on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) can't be negated.

Khurshid's statement came after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah recently said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change, no matter how many wars are fought over the issue.

"There nothing to endorse in it, Abdullah's remark was just a part of conversation. Endorsement is done when there is no chance of conversation. Rest, what Parliament stated can't be negated and if way out has to be found it will also be done by Parliament," Khurshid said.

Khurshid, while talking about the Abdullah, added, "Farooq Abdullah is a doctor; he puts medicine on the wound. Why such allegations are being made against him? Yes it is true that sometimes the medicine causes pain, but later we realise that it also healed the wound." Earlier, President of Gharib Nawaz Foundation Maulana Ansar Raza filed a petition in Delhi High Court against Dr.Farooq Abdullah for his remark on PoK. (ANI)