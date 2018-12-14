Parliament Winter session Day 4: Cong moves adjournment motion over Rafale, Demonetisation, RBI

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The temperature in the national capital may have plummeted to few notches with an overnight downpour, but Day 4 of the Winter Session in Parliament will be a heated one. On Friday, the Opposition Congress again moved the adjournment motion in the house over the issues of Rafale fighter jets deal, the rift between the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India, and demonetisation.

Congress MP Ranjeeta Ranjan today has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of the Parliament over the RBI issue and demonetisation, while the party MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has moved one over the Rafale deal.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which will have 20 sittings, began on Tuesday but the first, day was adjourned without transacting any business as a tribute to some sitting members who passed away during the inter-session period, while the second day did not see any business owing to uproar over Rafale deal. The Central government has been at the receiving end of the Opposition's wrath over Rafale jets deal, RBI tussle and the government's move to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in 2016. (ANI)