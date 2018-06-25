Parliament's monsoon session to begin from July 18

[India], June 25 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Parliament will be held from July 18 to August 10, comprising of 18 working days.

In the monsoon session, the government is planning to push constitutional status for National Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC) by passing the Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017.

Other important bills which will be brought in the Parliament to get passed include Triple Talaq, Transgender Bill among others.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said that he expects constructive co-operation from all political parties to make the monsoon session productive.

"Monsoon session of #Parliament to be held between 18th July - 10th August, comprising of 18 working days. I urge & seek cooperation of all opposition parties to ensure #Parliament achieves maximum productivity," Kumar tweeted. (ANI)