Parole granted to INLD leader Ajay Chautala

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted parole to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Ajay Chautala till July 12 to appear in a post graduate diploma examination.

Earlier, the high court granted custody parole to Chautala, a teachers' recruitment scam convict, to attend his niece's wedding on June 28.

The high court also issued a notice to the Delhi Government seeking a reply over Chautala's plea against the government's decision to reject his parole.

Chautala had moved court against the Delhi Government's decision to reject his parole.

Chautala is serving a ten year jail term in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam case. He had filed a plea through Advocate Amit Sahni, seeking parole from June 28 to July 12. He is pursuing a diploma in counselling and behaviour modification under distance education from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar. Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, his MLA son Ajay, and three other officials were sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 teachers in the state by using forged documents. The scam was widely known as the JBT scam since it involved the recruitment of junior basic teachers. (ANI)