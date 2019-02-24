Parrikar admitted to Goa hospital, state health minister says 'nothing to worry'

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to Goa Medical Hospital for a checkup and there is nothing to worry, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane amid speculations of the chief minister being put on life support.

"He (Parrikar) is absolutely fine and is under observation for a day. Tomorrow he will go home. There is nothing to worry or speculate. He is here for checkup, doctors must have wanted some tests to be done," said Rane after meeting Parrikar at the hospital.

As per officials from the chief minister's office, Parrikar was taken to the hospital late on Saturday for an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. However, Rane said the former defence minister would be discharged within a day after his vital parameters are checked by the doctors. Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, Delhi on February 1. (ANI)