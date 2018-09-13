Parrikar admitted to hospital in Candolim

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a hospital in Candolim on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said, "Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to the hospital today afternoon in Candolim and is undergoing treatment."

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, flew to the US earlier this year for treatment. He returned to the country in June, after two-and-half months.

Last month, he went there again for a follow-up. (ANI)