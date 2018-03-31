Parrikar extends Easter greetings to Goa people

[India], Mar 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Easter, the festival celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

"On this day, let us pledge to strive for the benefit and welfare of others and let peace and harmony prevail among the people," read an official statement from the Chief Minister.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has also extended greetings and expressed the hope that the Easter celebrations would inspire everyone to win over sin.

"Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb after his crucifixion. Easter is the fulfilled prophecy of the Lord Jesus, who was persecuted, died for our sins, and rose on the third day. Remembering the resurrection of Jesus is a way to renew daily hope that we will always have victory over sin," read an official statement. "Jesus taught us to love God and love our fellow human beings. He led by example and million of us his teachings are just as relevant now, as they were in his lifetime. Easter reminds us all to follow our conscience and ask not what we are entitled to, but what we can do for others. It teaches us about charity, compassion, responsibility and forgiveness," it added. (ANI)