Parrikar likely to get discharged tomorrow

[India] February 27 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow as he is recovering from mild dehydration.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister is recovering from mild dehydration and was kept under observation by doctors at GMC. He is likely to go home tomorrow," the Chief Minister office said in a statement.

Earlier, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 14 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.

Parrikar was later re-admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for observation.(ANI)