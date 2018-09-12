Parrikar may dissolve assembly: Goa Congress to Guv

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Goa Congress leader Girish R. Chodankar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha expressing fear that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar government may recommend dissolution of the Assembly.

Claiming that Parrikar government is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics within the coalition, Chodankar cautioned the governor of a possible dissolution.

"Manohar Parrikar government is in minority and is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics within the coalition. As a result, the administration has completely collapsed. There is 'state of emergency' due to Parrikar not stepping down and providing a viable alternative," the letter read.

The Congress leader further said that his party should be given a chance to form the government in Goa, if Parrikar dissolves the Assembly. "In case Parrikar recommends dissolution of the Assembly. We strongly urge that Congress should be given this opportunity to form an alternate government," the letter added. Chodankar also said that the Assembly should not be dissolved before its term is over. The letter also claims that majority MLAs of the existing Assembly are not in support of a fresh election, including those sitting on the ruling benches. It further states that Congress party with all its strength and democratic tools at its disposal will oppose the dissolution of the Assembly. (ANI)