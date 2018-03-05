Parrikar might travel abroad for further treatment

[India], Mar. 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar might travel overseas for further treatment.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sidharth Kuncalienker told ANI that Parrikar has left for Mumbai for a medical check-up and might proceed overseas based on doctor's advice.

"Today, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar left Goa for Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for medical check-up and may proceed overseas based on doctor's advice," said Kuncalienker.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had confirmed that Parrikar will go to Mumbai for a health check-up.

Before heading to Mumbai, Chief Minister Parrikar called a meeting with Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence. Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22. On the same day, the Chief Minister presented the state's Budget at the Goa Legislative Assembly. Parrikar was later re-admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for observation. (ANI)