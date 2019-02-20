Parrikar must go if mining has to restart in Goa: Girish Chodankar

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Calling for the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Congress on Tuesday said a lasting solution to the mining crisis in the state could only be found only after he leaves the charge.

Reacting to Cabinet discussions regarding mining in the state, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said, “It was Parrikar who proudly claimed in 2012 to have closed down mining in Goa and since then he is talking about restarting of mining without any results.

"He has been fooling the people for more than a year after the Supreme court order and the BJP leaders, Union ministers, cabinet ministers have all been making misleading statements with multiple options of Corporation, amendments to Act, Ordinance, etc. They have also been changing timelines since then.” Chodankar further emphasised that the main obstacle to finding a solution to the deadlock in the mining sector is Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar and the issue can be solved only with his resignation. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar also holds the charge of the mining minister in the state. He also attacked Parrikar on the Rafale issue and said, “His reputation as a corrupt has been exposed because of the Rafale deal. It is time he comes clean and answers questions. We will be raising these issues in Delhi as well.” Earlier on Monday, Goa Chief Minister had told the state cabinet that the solution for the current crisis on mining industry should be found within the ambit of the state government. This was stated by state town and country planning Minister Vijay Sardesai. Parrikar, on Monday, had chaired a State Cabinet meeting at his private residence here. (ANI)