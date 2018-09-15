Parrikar reaches AIIMS for treatment

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for further treatment on Saturday.

Shedding more light on Parrikar's health, Goa assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told ANI that the Chief Minister had to travel to Delhi due to some complications.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central ministers are constantly monitoring the situation and a right decision would be taken so that the administrative work of Goa does not get affected.

"Central ministers are monitoring the present situation in Goa and the right decision in the interest of Goans will be taken. Right now, the chief minister has informed that government portfolios will be distributed to the existing ministers so that the administration of Goa could run smoothly," he added. Earlier in the year, Parrikar had flown to the United States for treatment and returned to the country in June, after two-and-half months. (ANI)