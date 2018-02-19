'Parrikar to be sent to U.S. for further treatment is false'

[India] February 19 (ANI): Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Narendra Sawaikar on Monday termed the news of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to be flown to the U.S. for further treatment of Pancreatitis as totally false and baseless.

In a press release, Sawaikar said, "Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is equally responding to the treatment. He is being treated by best of the experts and as per the information his condition is stable. Further, the news that he is being flown to the U.S. for further treatment is totally false and baseless".

However, Goa Assembly's deputy speaker Michael Lobo earlier in the day said if Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar needs to be sent to the U.S. for further medical check-up then the process will be initiated. Speaking to ANI, Lobo said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given all consent. If Manohar Parrikar needs to be taken to the U.S. for treatment then he should be taken. I expect him to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital soon, so that he will come back to Goa after recovery and will not need to be taken out of India". Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi visited Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where the latter is being treated for Pancreatitis. The Chief Minister on February 14 complained of stomach ache and visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a health check-up. He was later taken to the Mumbai hospital for further examination. Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo earlier in the day told ANI that the Chief Minister might skip the state budget session as he continued the treatment for Pancreatitis. Lobo also said the budget would be presented by the senior most member of the Goa government if Parrikar could not attend the assembly session. (ANI)