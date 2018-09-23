Parrikar to continue as Goa CM: Amit Shah

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Putting rest to speculations that Manohar Parrikar is likely to discontinue as the Chief Minister of Goa owing to his illness, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has said that the former would continue to lead the government in the state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah said that the consensus was reached after a meeting with the core team of the Goa state BJP.

"After a discussion with the core team of the Goa state BJP, it has been decided that the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. The change in the government's cabinet was also carried out," Shah wrote.

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has frequently been in hospitals since February. He also went to the USA earlier this year and stayed there for almost three months. Last week, in the wake of Parrikar's ailing health, the main opposition in Goa, Congress, had staked claim to form a government, as it is also the single-largest party in the state. Earlier, the Congress had claimed that it had a support of over 21 legislators in the 40-member Assembly in Goa. (ANI)