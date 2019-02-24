Parrikar to remain under observation for 48hrs in Goa Medical College

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday was taken to Goa Medical College for the upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, officials said.

"Parrikar's health condition continues to be stable. However, he will remain in the hospital under observation for around 48 hours," they said.

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party's Vijay Sardesai denied the reports that Parrikar is on a life support system.

Speaking to ANI, Sardesai, also Town and Country Planning Minister, said: “Parrikar's condition is not as bad as it is being reported. I heard that he is on life support. I also wanted to see, whether it is true. There is nothing like that.”

Sardesai also clarified that he did not visit the Chief Minister's house to inquire about his health "but to discuss the funds allocated for the construction of a cemetery at Margao as we wanted a financial help of Rs 15 crore.” Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February 2018. He was reportedly admitted to the cancer department of AIIMS, Delhi on February 1. (ANI)