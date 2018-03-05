Parrikar to travel abroad for medical treatment

[India], Mar. 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said he would travel abroad for curing his medical ailment.

In a video message, Parrikar stated that he would travel abroad, depending on the advice given to him by the doctors here, and also thanked the natives of his state for their well wishes at his time of recovery.

"I want to thank all Goans for your prayers in the last 15 days. Because of your blessings, I have recovered and I am heading for Mumbai. Depending on what the doctors advise me, I may be going abroad for a few days to cure my ailment. I hope your blessings will continue and that you will allow me to take a few days off for completely curing myself," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sidharth Kuncalienker told ANI that Parrikar had left for Mumbai for a medical check-up and might proceed overseas based on the doctors' advice. Before heading to Mumbai, Parrikar called a meeting with Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Sharma and Principal Secretary to CM P. Krishnamurthy and formed a cabinet advisory committee to take administrative decisions in his absence. On a related note, Parrikar was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22. On the same day, the Chief Minister presented the state's Budget at the Goa Legislative Assembly. Parrikar was later re-admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for observation. (ANI)