Parrikar undergoing treatment for 'mild pancreatitis' in Mumbai

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, is undergoing treatment for "mild pancreatitis", said a party official.

He will be in the hospital till February 19 for the treatment.

"Chief Minister Parrikar will be indisposed till February 19, as he is admitted in a Mumbai hospital and is undergoing treatment for mild pancreatitis," said former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Siddharth Kuncalienkar.

According to reports, Parrikar was flown to Mumbai on Thursday, following the advice from doctors for a further check-up after he fell ill. (ANI)