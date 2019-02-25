Parrikar vomitted 'some' blood, currently stable, says official spokesperson Pramod Sawant

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had vomitted some blood, but there was no chest infection," said Pramod Sawant, a state government spokesman, on Monday.

Sawant said: "I met Chief Minister Parrikar and Dr Pramod Garg as well. The doctor has said that his health is stable and parameters are stable as of now. There was no chest infection, but he vomitted a little bit of blood."

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the Chief Minister who was admitted to the Goa Medical College on Saturday is currently stable.

Speaking to media persons, Rane said: "I just spent some time with the Chief Minister. He wants to go home today, but we have asked him to stay for another day." Parrikar was admitted to the state's Medical College for upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Rane said the Chief Minister's "pulse, heartbeat, and everything is normal and there is nothing to worry about.” He further stressed on not believing in rumours on social media about Manohar Parrikar's health, especially on Twitter. "There have been a lot of things coming out in the media, which I have been negating because you are not privy to anything. I am the only one who knows what is happening inside. I promise you, if there is anything, I will give an update." He also rubbished alleged reports that said Parrikar might be shifted to Delhi for treatment. “It is my appeal to all the members and friends from the media to not to speculate anything, he is not going to be shifted to Delhi. He has been kept only for observation,” Rane said. Similar remarks came from former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who confirmed, that Parrikar’s health is “stable”. (ANI)