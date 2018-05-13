Parrikar's health improving, to participate among people in few weeks

[India], May 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said that he is responding well to the treatment in the United States.

In a video message, Parrikar said that his treatment is giving succesful results and he will be able to participate among people in the coming few weeks.

Last month, Parrikar had to make an impromptu visit to the United States for medical attention as he had reportedly contracted pancreatic cancer.

Before moving to the United States for further medical treatment, the former defence minister was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.

On March 21, Parrikar's personal secretary (PS) Rupesh Kamat had said that the Chief Minister is responding well. (ANI)