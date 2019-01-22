Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically needs rest: Congress leader

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is recovering from a pancreatic ailment, state's Opposition leader and Congress MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar said that ailing Parrikar's mind is sharp but physically he needs to take rest.

Speaking to ANI, Kavlekar on Monday said: "Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s mind is sharp but he needs to take rest. His mind is sharp but physically he is not well. The mind is active and working, he needs rest. He should take rest."

Kavlekar also pointed out that last time Opposition party had supported the government over the issue of former defence minister Parrikar's ill-health by agreeing to bring down the last budget session from 22 days to four days.

For long, Congress has been demanding that it should be allowed to form the government in the state, claiming that Parrikar's prolonged illness and inability to attend office was taking a toll on administration and governance. Parrikar is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018. (ANI)