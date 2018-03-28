Parties used us for caste research: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower tweets activities in India

New Delhi: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie on Wednesday tweeted out details of the activities of the analytics company SCL in India.The SCL group is a government and military contractor that says it works on everything from food security research to counter-narcotics to political campaigns. SCL was founded more than 25 years ago, according to its website.
I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL's past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question - yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like. pic.twitter.com/v8tOmcmy3z— Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 28, 2018 Cambridge Analytica, the company embroiled in the Facebook data leak scandal, is an offshoot of SCL. Wylie tweeted that he was giving out information in response to requests from Indian journalists. "This is what modern colonialism looks like," he tweeted adding pictures which appeared to be part of a brochure. In a frame titled 'national experience', several instances of SCL's involvement in election campaigns from 2003 have been mentioned. Another image shows the various locations of SCL offices in India. the third card hints at research done on the basis on caste at the polling-booth level in Kairana and Kanth.