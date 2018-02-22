Party growing as they work for downtrodden: AIUDF MLA

[India] Feb. 22 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam reacted to Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's comment on the party's growing popularity and said, it is because of the work they do for the "downtrodden".

"AIUDF is working for the downtrodden. This is why our popularity is growing faster than BJP. We are hopeful that people of Assam irrespective of caste and creed, will accept AIUDF and our party will come to power soon," he told ANI.

On Wednesday the Army Chief remarked that Assam's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) "has grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years."

In a statement released by the Indian Army on Thursday, they clarified that the comparison drawn between the BJP and AIUDF by General Rawat, was neither political nor religious in nature as he only mentioned the "amalgamation and development in the seminar on North-East organised at DRDO Bhawan on 21 February". (ANI)