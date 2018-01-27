Passenger arrested with two live rounds at Delhi Airport

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected two live rounds from a passenger at the domestic terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The passenger has been identified as Anubhav Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, who was bound to Mumbai by flight.

"During pre-embarkation security check (PESC) through X-BIS machine at domestic security hold area, sub-inspector H L Bhartia detected two live rounds of .32 and 7.65 caliber from the wallet of a passenger. On enquiry, he could not produce any valid license or document," CISF personnel said.

Delhi Police registered a case with FIR No. 36/18 under section 25 of Arms Act in this regard. (ANI)