Passenger offloaded after live rounds found in baggage at Delhi Airport

A man on board a Frankfurt-bound flight was offloaded after live rounds were found in his baggage at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

"Today at about 2:20 pm, during screening, DIAL screener detected 06 live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the registered baggage of an Indian passenger who was supposed to travel to Frankfurt by Lufthansa flight no. LH-761," an official communique said.

The passenger could not produce any satisfactory document on being inquired, it said.

He was then made to deboard the aircraft and handed over to the Delhi Police. Officials will take further action against the man. (ANI)