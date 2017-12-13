Passenger who allegedly molested Zaira Wasim sent to jail

Mumbai: The passenger who allegedly molested Zaira Wasim on board a a Delhi- Mumbai flight on December 9, has been sent to judicial custody till December 22.

The accused, 39-year-old Vikas Sachdev, was arrested on December 10. He has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act since the actor is a minor.

The airline -- Vistara -- said it has submitted an initial report to the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation about the incident which created an uproar and invited all-round condemnation.

Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, regretted the unfortunate experience and apologised to Wasim. It also said senior members of the management team have been flown to Mumbai to meet the Dangal actor, who narrated her ordeal on Instagram. It also said senior members of the management team have been flown to Mumbai to meet the Dangal actor, who narrated her ordeal on Instagram. Wasim said she was on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest. Wasim said she was on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest. We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway, the airline said in a latest statement issued on Sunday evening. We are deeply concerned and regret the unfortunate experience Zaira Wasim had onboard our flight last night. We continue to give this case our highest attention and are extending our full support to all relevant authorities for the investigations underway, the airline said in a latest statement issued on Sunday evening. In addition, Vistara has submitted an initial report to the DGCA and also given all necessary details to the police, the airline said. In addition, Vistara has submitted an initial report to the DGCA and also given all necessary details to the police, the airline said. In the video, which Wasim recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, the 17-year-old actor broke down several times. In the video, which Wasim recorded immediately after deboarding the flight, the 17-year-old actor broke down several times.