'Passion towards work made her the winner today'

[India], November 18 (ANI): Retired Lieutenant and an image consultant and enhancer, Rita Gangwani on Saturday expressed happiness over Manushi Chhillar winning the Miss World Title and said that 'passion towards her work made her the winner today'.

Speaking to ANI, Gangwani said, "I feel very proud today; because Manushi has made me, her parents and the country proud too. We had been waiting for this crown since 17 years and Manushi has fulfilled our wish. She was focused on winning Miss India's crown since the beginning. Her passion made her the winner today".

"Manushi has been my student since February 2016 till July 2017. Her family is very close to me because it's not only her journey but their journey as well," she added.

Meanwhile, Manushi's grandfather, Sundar Singh Sherawat also congratulated the new Miss World, stating that the family can't wait to see her home.

"She has not just made our family and the state proud but the country too.We all are super excited over her win. I wish her all success and love for her future endeavours. We trusted her when she wanted to participate and prove her dream. She was very confident on her winning when she was leaving from home," he added.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed happiness and congratulated Manushi Chhillar in winning the Miss World title, after 17-long years.

Minutes after the results were announced, Khattar took to Twitter and said, Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.

21-year-old Manushi competed with women from over 108 nations. She is a medical student hailing from Haryana.

She was crowned the new queen by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle today.

Besides Chhillar, the first runner-up was Stephanie Hill from England, while Andrea Meza, hailing from Mexico, was announced the second runner-up.

On that note, actress Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian to win Miss World in 2000.(ANI)