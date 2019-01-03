Past 'mistakes' of Congress has alienated Kashmir: Jaitley

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): As the debate over President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir resumed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched a broadside on the Congress, accusing the party of leaving the Valley alienated with their past "mistakes" which were "hurting" Kashmir.

Jaitley's rejoinder came after Opposition parties, including Congress, as well as National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, continued with their demand that Governor and President's Rule must come to an end in the Valley while calling for early Assembly elections in the state.

Attacking the Congress, Jaitley stated: "The problem in Kashmir didn't begin in 2014 after the arrival of BJP. Our government had no role in Kashmir's old chapters. It was Congress who has left the Valley alienated, and created hurdles in Kashmir's growth. Their mistakes are hurting Kashmir." "First free and fair election in Kashmir was held in 1977 when Congress was not in power. It was under Morarji Desai ji. Everyone knows how election processes were done and how governments were formed in the Valley during the Congress rule," the Finance Minister added. Jammu and Kashmir was placed under President's rule on December 20, 2018, after completion of six month's of Governor's rule. Governor's rule was imposed on June 20, after the state plunged into a political crisis after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP. (ANI)