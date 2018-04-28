Pastors manhandled: Tamil Maiya Organisation blames RSS for atrocities against Christian Community

[India], Apr. 28 (ANI): In the wake of two pastors being manhandled in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, JG Raj of the Tamil Maiya Organisation, on Saturday, pinned the blame on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other connected organisations for the atrocities against the Christian Community.

"Atrocities against the Christian community, the assault and attack on Christian preachers and threatening of the Christian population in Tamil Nadu are being done by the RSS and its affiliated organisations. We will repel the forces of violence with the strength of non-violence," said Raj.

Earlier, on April 22, two pastors were allegedly physically and verbally abused and forcefully smeared with holy ash by some miscreants inside Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple here. A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the pastors sitting on the temple corridor with holy ash smeared on their faces, while a man loudly chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. No case was registered in the matter and the dispute was settled mutually. (ANI)