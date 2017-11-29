Paswan expresses helplessness in controlling rising onion price

[India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday expressed helplessness in controlling the rising prices of onions, which has crossed more than Rs. 60 per kg in Delhi.

"We have taken several measures, such as procurement by agencies from areas such as Nashik (Maharashtra) and Alwar (Rajasthan) where the cost is lower, as well as import of onions. But, it (bringing down prices) is not in our hands," Paswan said while addressing the media.

The Union Minister also advised the state governments and the Centre have to combat this problem together. "The State governments and the Centre have to combat this problem together. The Centre is working towards this with full force and hope prices will go down. I don't have an answer if you ask me when and how it will go down," Paswan said. He also stated that the Ministry has asked the Delhi Government to sell onions under Public Distribution System (PDS). "We have asked the Delhi Government to sell onions under Public Distribution System (PDS), asked Maharashtra and other state governments to sell after purchasing at lower prices," he added. He assured that once the supply from (late) kharif starts, prices may come down. The Union Minister held a meeting with officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Food including the Delhi government on the soaring prices of onions and tomatoes. (ANI)