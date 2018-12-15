Patanjali, Chinese firm to promote Ayurveda research jointly

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Administrative Committee of Nabdagang Industrial Park (ACNIP) and Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited to promote Ayurveda research and science. The MoU was signed at Nabdagang in Hebei Province of China.

Patanjali Ayurvedic chairman Acharya Balkrishna took to Facebook on Saturday to share the details of the MoU signed with ACNIP, calling the move a proud moment for the country and its culture. "Proud moment for India and Indian culture," he wrote in Hindi.

"Under the MoU, the Government of China has promised to provide required resources and assistance to India in various fields including art, culture, tradition, yoga, research for Ayurveda, herbal medicines, yoga centres, tourism, IT sector, education, media, and so on," Balkrishna's post stated. The other partners under the MoU include CM Group of Nepal and Chinese Cultural Promotional Society, and Malaysia Branch. In 2006, Baba Ramdev established the Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited along with Acharya Balkrishna with an aim of establishing the science of Ayurveda in tune with contemporary technology and ancient wisdom. (ANI)