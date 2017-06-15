Patanjali denies Ramdev's summon report over 'beheading remark'

[India] June 15 (ANI): Patanjali Ayurveda on Thursday denied reports of Baba Ramdev being summoned before a Rohtak court over the alleged 'beheading' remarks made by him last year.

"The remark had been presented wrongly. He has not been summoned," Patanjali Ayurveda spokesperson S. K. Tijarawala told ANI.

A Rohtak court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ramdev in a case over his remarks made last year against those refusing to raise the slogan of 'Bharat mata ki jai'.

Ramdev had made the remarks in April last year at a Sadbhawana Sammelan in Rohtak, which was called to promote peace in the city that witnessed violence during the Jat quota stir. (ANI)