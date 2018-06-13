Patanjali food park: UP Govt seeks more time for grant of sub-lease

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Food Processing Ministry asking for time till June 30 for grant of sub-lease, in connection with the Patanjali Food Park.

Initially, the time granted by the government was till June 15.

On June 5, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna, took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision.

According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida. In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park. (ANI)