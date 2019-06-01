Patanjali launches toned milk, butter at lower prices

[India], May 27 (ANI): The new entrant in the dairy industry, Patanjali Dairy, a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, on Monday launched toned milk and cow butter which will be made available to customers across five major cities in the country from tomorrow.

Baba Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, claimed that the toned-milk will be distributed in the states of Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra at a cheaper rate than the other leading dairy companies.

"Keeping in view the increasing demand of toned milk in the country, Patanjali is now selling milk at Rs 40 per litre, which is Rs 4 cheaper than what other companies are selling. As of now, our aim is to provide at least 4 lakh litre daily. This has given huge respite to the consumers, as the two leading dairy companies - Amul and Mother Dairy - have increased milk prices."

The dairy company has also launched cow milk in tetra pack. Ramdev also said that other dairy products like cow milk, cheese and curd, which the company had launched earlier, received a good response from the customers. The yoga guru also asserted that the company has extricated farmers from the clutches of middlemen by buying milk directly from them. "We transfer money directly into the bank accounts of over 15,000 farmers." "We have also launched 'cow table butter' in the market, which, unlike other companies, does not have artificial colours in it. It has natural colours and salt, which makes it good for health," he added. Patanjali Ayurved is a company producing a range of Ayurvedic medicinal and personal care products, among other consumer items. Baba Ramdev co-founded the company along with Balkrishna. (ANI)