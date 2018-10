[ndia], Oct 10 (ANI): Patanjali Spokesperson Tijarawa SK on Wednesday said that reports about Patanjali products being banned in Qatar were false and a result of a conspiracy.

Refuting the reports, he said that the health department of Qatar cleared the import of all Patanjali products after the issuance of the Halal certificate.

Taking to Twitter, Tijarawala said that the reports of the products being banned in Qatar were false and misleading.

He also provided documents on Twitter.

