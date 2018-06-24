Patanjali spokesperson seeks stern laws for social media

Spokesperson of Patanjali SK Tijarawala on Sunday appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce a stern law to "protect social media from becoming weapon of sabotage."

Taking to Twitter, Tijarawal said, "We appeal to Hon'ble @narendramodi @rajnathsingh @rsprasad @manojsinhabjp @Ra_THORe to take cognigance of dire need of the day to introduce stern law to protect social media-vital tool of information in present age- from becoming weapon of sabotage #actnow"

This comes days after a photoshopped image of the Yoga Guru and Patanajali founder Ramdev was posted in a WhatsApp group on International Yoga Day.

Earlier on June 23, Tijarawala expressed ire over the image and tweeted, "Vulgar attempt to defame someone is as heinous as rape and an attack on modesty alike." It is to be noted that the Noida Police arrested the accused yesterday for circulating the morphed picture. (ANI)