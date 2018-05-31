Patanjali's new app 'Kimbho' receives great response

[India], May 30 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev's new messaging application called Kimbho received a positive response following a one day trial on Google Play store.

In just three hours, the messaging application was downloaded by 1.5 lakh people.

Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted, " Patanjali had put Kimbho app for one day trial on Google Play store and in just 3 hours 1.5 lakh people downloaded it. We are grateful for this encouraging response. Technical work is in progress and #KIMBHO APP will be officially launched soon."

Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali. Kimbho application is touted to be a competitor of the messaging app-- WhatsApp. The tagline of Kimbho is kept as "Ab Bharat Bolega". Earlier on May 27, Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Initially, only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the SIM card. After its full-fledged launch, people will get discount of 10 percent on Patanjali products with this card. (ANI)