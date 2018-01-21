Patanjali's Yog Acharyas to conduct Yoga sessions at World Economic Forum

[India] January 21 (ANI): In a first, Patanjali's Yog Acharyas - Acharya Bhardwaj and Acharya Smit will conduct Yoga sessions at World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev termed it first of its kind in "history of the forum."

India will host yoga training sessions at the WEF in Davos next week.

The forum is best known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort situated in Switzerland.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the five-day summit will be attended by Union Finance Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, Rail and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)