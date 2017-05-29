Pathankot: Abandoned 'fatigues' found, Army launches search ops

[India], May 29 (ANI): After a suspicious bag was spotted here today morning, a search operation has been launched in the Mamun Army base camp in Pathankot, Punjab.

The Army, along with SWAT commandos are carrying out the operation.

Three Army uniforms were recovered from the gunny sack found today.

Earlier on May 4, a high alert was sounded in Pathankot after two unidentified bags were recovered near the Mamun Army Cantonment Base.

Two mobile tower batteries were also recovered from the bags after a search by officials. (ANI)