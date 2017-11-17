Patiala Court to hear Aslam Wani's bail plea in Terror funding case

[India], November 17 (ANI): The Patiala Court will today hear the bail plea of alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani, close aide of separatist Shabir Shah, in connection with the terror-funding case.

Aslam Wani was arrested in connection with a decade-old money laundering case, involving Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah.

Earlier on September 26, Wani withdrew his bail application in regard to the case.

On September 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court that Shah had admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan's terror outfits to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India.

Wani also admitted to his complicity in the crime, the ED said. A charge sheet filed by the ED further stated that Shah admitted that he talks to Hafiz Saeed on phone on the issue of Kashmir, and last spoke to him in January, 2017. Shah also confessed to have received funds from terror outfits from Pakistan to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India, the charge sheet said. (ANI)