Patidar reservation is political gimmick: Vikas Singh

[India], Nov 23 (ANI): Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh on Thursday said Congress cannot befool people in the name of Patidar reservation, adding that it is a political gimmick.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Singh said, "I think Election Commission (EC) must step in and say that Congress can't befool people to get votes by promising something constitution can't provide. It is a political gimmick.

Singh furthered asked the EC to order Congress to put out advertisements saying the statement to be wrong.

"The EC should ask them (Cong) to put ads in papers saying we made a wrong statement," said Vikas Singh. Earlier on Wednesday, Hardik Patel claimed that the Congress party has agreed to give reservation to the Patidar community, if the party comes to power in Gujarat. Patel, while addressing a presser, said the Congress party will introduce a bill in the Gujarat Assembly for the reservation, if they win the forthcoming elections. (ANI)