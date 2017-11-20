Patidars exposed after their clash with Congress: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Rakjot: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders, who were working as agents of Congress, have been exposed following their clash over ticket distribution.





Speaking to ANI, Rupani said, "PAAS leaders were working as agents of Congress, and now they have been totally exposed. They were earlier agitating not for the reservation, but to make Congress win in the upcoming election."





Following the release of Congress' list of candidates, which includes only three PAAS candidates, infuriated leaders of the community staged protest.





In Surat, the agitated protestors clashed witch Congress workers, and allegedly vandalised the party`s office.





A clash also broke out between Patel and police personnel outside the residence of Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.





Patel informed that PAAS members had to wait for hours outside after they were called to Solanki's residence for a meeting.