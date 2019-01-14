Patient attacks medic at Delhi hospital, doctors announce indefinite strike

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital announced an indefinite hunger strike on Sunday after a patient allegedly attacked one of the doctors earlier in the day.

The incident, which took place at 8 in the morning, left one doctor with injuries on his nose and face. A police complaint has been registered in this regard.

The patient, Akshay, had allegedly gone to the emergency after complaining of stomach ache. Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between him and the doctors over treatment.

Resident Doctors Association Chief Joy Utpal told ANI, "A resident doctor was attacked, his nose was broken, he is under observation. This is the third such incident in a week. The administration does not pay heed, so we are on strike." (ANI)