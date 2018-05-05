Patient raped inside Hyderabad hospital, two held

[India], May 05 (ANI): A ward boy of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman patient on Wednesday.

Along with the ward boy, Berla Nagaraju, a home-guard, who was on duty at the hospital in connection with the case, was also arrested by the Afzalgunj police.

According to police, the 35-year-old victim said that when she went to Banjarahills police station to lodge a complaint against her husband's ill-treatment towards her, the police sent her to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

After completion of her treatment, when she was sitting inside the waiting hall on the ground floor and was talking to an unknown person, suddenly the accused walked into the hall and took the victim to the first floor and raped her. The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the crime. During the brutal incident, the accused home-guard observed the entire scene but chose to remain quiet. On interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed the offence. Both the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the court earlier in the day. (ANI)