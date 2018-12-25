Patients' attendants vandalise hospital in Hyderabad, 3 booked

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Police on Tuesday booked three persons whereas the identity of one person is yet to be identified, who are accused of vandalising Global Hospital here on Monday.

The incident was caught on camera where attendants of a patient, Shameem Begum, who later died in the hospital, alleged that medical negligence led to her death, and then vandalised the hospital on Monday.

Viswa Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone, Hyderabad, told ANI, "On December 24, the duty doctors informed the patient's son about a cardiac arrest and simultaneously started performing CPR to the patient."

"Soon after hearing about the cardiac arrest and noticing the CPR procedure, patient's elder son Ahmed came out from MICU and called his brother and some other persons and started vandalising the hospital property. They also thrashed security staff," said Prasad. "We received a phone call at our Police Station Landline from Global Hospital. Immediately, three police constables were sent to the spot. When the police along with the staff were trying to stop them from breaking the glasses, they pushed police personals aside by abusing filthy language against them," he added. Police said that they have received complaints from the hospital management and the relatives of the deceased. The deceased's son Mir Mohiuddin Ali Khan has given a written complaint against the management and doctors of Global Hospital. The chief security officer of Global Hospital has given the complaint against Mir Mohiuddin Ali Khan, 31, Mir Barkat Ali Khan, 29, Mir Mustafa Ali Khan, 18, and Mohsin and other persons who vandalised their hospital property. A further investigation is in progress. (ANI)