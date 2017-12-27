Patna: 98-year-old awarded with PG degree

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A 98-year-old man was awarded with a post graduate degree at the 12th annual convocation of Nalanda Open University (NOU) in Patna.

Raj Kumar Vaish, who completed his Master of Arts (Economics) in September earlier in this year, was awarded the MA degree by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad at the convocation function of NOU.

Vaish had enrolled in MA (Economics) in 2015.

An elated Vaish suggested the young generation to always keep trying.

"I am very proud of him. I think this is a message for the young generation that there is no age for learning. Even my wife supported him. I have retired but his achievement inspires me," said Vaish's son, Santosh Kumar, a retired professor of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna.

Vaish reportedly completed his graduation from Agra University in 1938, did his LLB in 1940, but could not complete his PG as he got a job as 'law officer' with Christian Mica Industry at Koderma (now in Jharkhand). (ANI)