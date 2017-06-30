Patna-Delhi flight scare: IndiGo rejects 'tyre burst' reports

[India], June 30 (ANI): All passengers have been safely evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Patna, after smoke was observed in cabin.

All 174 passengers are safe.

The IndiGo flight 6E-415 (Patna-Delhi) was involved in a low speed reject due to suspected engine stall.

As smoke was observed in cabin by the cabin crew, the captain decided to evacuate due to precautionary reasons.

All standard operating procedure (SOPs) were carried out efficiently and the evacuation was completed in 60 seconds.

There was no tyre burst or engine fire. The matter has been reported to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proactively. An internal enquiry has also been initiated. There was no technical snag reported when aircraft arrived at Patna. (ANI)